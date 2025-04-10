The Los Angeles Lakers were locked in a tight battle with the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night before putting their foot on the gas in a way that only they can. LeBron James and Luka Doncic took over in the fourth quarter, stopping a furious Mavericks rally in its tracks in a crucial 112-97 win.

Of course, this game meant a little bit extra for Doncic and he didn't wait until the fourth quarter to take over. Playing in front of the Dallas crowd for the first time since the stunning trade that made him a Laker, Doncic scored 14 points in the first quarter and was up to 31 by halftime. He was a bit quieter in the second half, but he also was able to sink some big buckets late that put the win away.

After the game, James made it known that he and the rest of the Lakers only had one priority on what was surely a very emotional night for Doncic, via Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.

“Our only concern was to support him,” James said after the game, per Trudell.

James and company certainly did that as Doncic had arguably his best game as a Laker.

The 40-year-old superstar pulled his weight as well in the win. While he didn't quite have the start-to-finish impact that Doncic did, James gave the Lakers a spark that they desperately needed in the fourth quarter after the Mavericks erased a double-digit Los Angeles lead to take an 87-85 lead of their own.

From there, James came up with huge plays on both ends of the floor to put LA back in front and Doncic finished it off. For the game, James finished with 27 points and seven rebounds while Doncic dropped 45 points, eight boards and six dimes.

The Lakers have two games left now, and winning them both will lock them into the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. First, Los Angeles will take on the Houston Rockets on Friday night before a date with the Portland Trail Blazers to close the regular season on Sunday.