The Los Angeles Lakers dropped a 123-116 decision to the Golden State Warriors at home on Thursday night. LeBron James powered the Lakers' offense with 33 points, five rebounds, nine assists, one steal, and one block. He shot 10-for-15 from the field and knocked down 5 of his 8 attempts from deep in 40 minutes of action.

After the game, the Lakers superstar fielded questions about the Warriors and the playoff race. James, who said he’s “hopeful” to suit up against New Orleans, kept the spotlight on Los Angeles when asked about Warriors forward Draymond Green’s bold confidence in the Warriors’ title hopes this season.

“I have no idea, I can't answer that question,” James said when asked to weigh in on Green’s take about Golden State being a contender. “Got to worry about us. I can't be worrying about other teams. That ain't my job.”

LeBron James says the Warriors “always figure it out” by adding talent around Stephen Curry. But when asked about Draymond Green’s bullish stance on GSW’s championship chances, James said: “I got to worry about us. I can’t be worrying about other teams. That ain’t my job” pic.twitter.com/gtp94feCyi — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Warriors deployed a switch-everything defensive scheme that threw the Lakers off rhythm in the first half. L.A. shot just 35.7% from the field and went into the break trailing 60-47.

The Lakers surged in the second half, putting up 69 points. LeBron James, in his seventh game since returning from a two-week absence due to a strained left groin, scored 25 of his 33 points, while Austin Reaves added 20 of his 31 points after the break.

LeBron James and the Lakers approaching the Playoffs

The Lakers superstar also commented on Jimmy Butler’s addition to the Warriors stating, “I've been a part of them making big acquisitions to change their dynamic of their team before. I had to go against them when they added Kevin Durant. Jimmy Butler is great. He adds a toughness to them. He adds a Championship DNA type of guy. It's always the same. They always figure it out.”

The Warriors have gone 20-4 in the 24 games Butler has suited up. While Butler had a relatively quiet outing with 11 points, two-time MVP Stephen Curry carried the load, exploding for 37 points, three rebounds, and six assists while shooting 10-of-21 from the floor.

With the loss, the Lakers fell to 46-30 through 76 games, sliding into the fourth seed in a tight Western Conference standings.

The Lakers sit one game ahead of the No. 5 Warriors, holding the tiebreaker after winning the season series 3-1. However, they trail No. 3 Denver by half a game, and the Nuggets own the tiebreaker advantage.

The Lakers welcome the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans on Friday in the second half of a back-to-back. After that, they hit the road for a two-game series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, then head to Dallas on Wednesday for Luka Doncic’s first game against his former team.