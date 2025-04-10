When the Los Angeles Lakers took the court against the Dallas Mavericks in Luka Doncic's big return game at the American Airlines Arena, more was on the line than just bragging rights.

While yes, Doncic wanted to show up and show out for the fans who gave him a home when he moved to the States to become an NBA player, the Lakers are also firmly in a battle for playoff positioning at the top of the Western Conference, Los Angeles Clippers, the Denver Nuggets, the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves all technically within reach of the third seed if the Lakers were to lose out.

Discussing how it felt to get Doncic the win in Dallas, LeBron James noted that the team expected it to be a ruckus atmosphere but wanted to come through for their point guard to make sure he had a good time.

“Yeah, absolutely. We knew the environment we were getting ourselves into,” James explained. “We knew how emotionally training and emotionally fulfilling it would be for Luka, so for us to be here and support him in this moment was big-time for us.”

James also commented on the Lakers' own need to secure a win in the game, noting that after taking the loss in OKC, LA needed to get back on track.

“Whatever it takes for us to close this game,” James noted. “We understand we still have a lot at take, and we had a tough loss last night in Oklahoma City, so we really wanted this one, not just for Luka but for us as a team, for us to continue to get better for what we want to do.”

While things did get tighter than some fans might have liked in the end, the Lakers left Dallas in with a relatively comfortable win, inching one step closer to 50 wins with a 112-97 W over the Mavericks. And for fans in Dallas? Well, they got to see Doncic play in person one last time, unless, of course, the two teams somehow meet in the playoffs.