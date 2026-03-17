The Pittsburgh Steelers hope to bolster their roster in the 2026 NFL Draft. NFL Draft insider Mel Kiper Jr. thinks that Pittsburgh will go with an offensive lineman with the 21st overall pick. Pittsburgh is projected to take Penn State lineman Olaivavega Ioane, per an ESPN mock draft.

“Pittsburgh can try to replace Isaac Seumalo, who signed with the Cardinals. Ioane is the top pure guard in the class, with the power to physically move pass rushers out of the way and the light feet to erase second-level defenders. He didn't give up any sacks last season,” Kiper wrote.

Pittsburgh faces some other questions on offense, heading into 2026. The Steelers are waiting to find out if veteran play caller Aaron Rodgers will return to the team. Kiper says that decision could affect what the team does with this NFL Draft selection.

Article Continues Below

“The Steelers' quarterback situation is still a big question. Will Aaron Rodgers return? Will another veteran step in — such as Kirk Cousins? Or will Pittsburgh target a signal-caller in the draft? No matter what the Steelers plan to do, the top two quarterbacks are off the board here, and there isn't a third one worthy of a Day 1 selection,” Kiper added.

The Steelers also have a new head coach for this upcoming season. Mike McCarthy replaces Mike Tomlin, who stepped down at the end of the 2025 campaign. Tomlin had coached the Steelers for close to 20 years.

Pittsburgh won the AFC North in 2025. The Steelers then lost to the Houston Texans in the NFL Playoffs.