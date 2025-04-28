The Los Angeles Lakers' 2025 playoff run isn't going according to script so far; after being hyped up by many in the aftermath of the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade, the Lakers now find themselves on the brink of elimination after suffering a heartbreaking 116-113 loss in Game 4 of their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

By the end, it was evident that the Lakers were running out of gas; head coach JJ Redick decided not to make any substitutions in the second half of Game 4, and it became clear that LeBron James, who never shies away from the moment, was gassed. James was sitting in the corner and wasn't very assertive in the final frame, scoring a grand total of zero points in the fourth.

Even though the Timberwolves have the Lakers on the ropes, no fan should be counting the Purple and Gold out. After all, James has been in this position before, down 3-1, and found a way to mount the greatest playoff comeback in NBA history in the grandest stage that is the NBA Finals. But James warned the Lakers not to get too ahead of themselves and to just begin their comeback trail one game at a time, as per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.

The series, at the very least, is heading back to the friendly confines of Crypto.com Arena, and it's not like a James-led team to just roll over in an elimination game. But it is concerning that the Lakers were in control of much of Game 4's second half and ended up throwing the game away with some misplays.

At this point, the Timberwolves look like the deeper and more organized team, but as the old adage goes, “it's not over until the fat lady sings.” Expect the Lakers to give it their all in Game 5.

LeBron James moonlights as the Lakers' defensive anchor

Once upon a time, LeBron James was one of the most feared defenders in the NBA. He probably should have won at least one Defensive Player of the Year award. But as the years have gone by, James' impact on defense has waned, as a result, perhaps, of him conserving his energy to become the team's central force on offense.

With Luka Doncic on the roster, James can cede control of the offense to him, even in crunch time. And with the Lakers lacking a legitimate rim protector, James is now doing his best to moonlight as the team's defensive anchor. This is not sustainable and is a telltale symptom of the team's flawed roster construction.