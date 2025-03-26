Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has announced that he is relaunching his “Mind the Game” podcast that he previously hosted with JJ Redick, before he became the head coach of the Lakers, and is bringing in a former two-time NBA MVP, eight-time All-Star, and Hall of Famer to fill his coach's shoes.

Steve Nash will join James as his co-host for the second season of the podcast, which debuts on Tuesday, April 1.

Known for being one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, Nash retired in 2014 after spending his final two seasons with Kobe Bryant and the Lakers. After being a coaching consultant for the Golden State Warriors and coaching the Brooklyn Nets for two-and-a-half years, Nash has served as the general manager for the Canadian men's national team.

During his 18-year NBA career, Nash faced off against James 18 different times over 11 years. LeBron won 10 games compared to Nash's eight.

One of the main topics James and Nash will likely discuss revolves around Los Angeles' chances to contend for a championship after trading for Luka Doncic, something the Hall of Famer has gone on record claiming there is “a lot more” for the team to sort out other than adding Doncic.

James and Redick quickly captivated NBA fans with their analytical approach to the game and the way in which they broke down situations and plays on their podcast. Much of the same is set to happen with Nash by LeBron's side, as a sneak peek of the first episode showed the two discussing different sets and actions on the court.

Of course, LeBron poked fun at Nash and Redick, claiming that the idea of a podcast relaunch and bringing in the former two-time MVP is not to get Nash another head coaching job in the league.

“If he gets a head coaching job because, whatever… I didn't — we didn't talking about this beforehand,” James said in a promotion spot for the first episode with Nash. “But, two great minds, though. Once again.”

Will Redick make a guest appearance on the podcast that he and James started before the former NBA sharpshooter became the head coach of the Lakers? This is a question that is to be determined, but LeBron is thrilled to welcome Nash to his podcast and give NBA fans what they have been wanting once more.