The Los Angeles Lakers will play the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. However, LeBron James is dealing with an injury. Is the Lakers star playing tonight vs. the Warriors?

James is battling a left groin strain. The Lakers are currently in third place in the Western Conference standings, but the fifth place Warriors only trail them by two games. Having LeBron on the floor for Thursday's game will certainly be of the utmost importance.

Here is everything we know about LeBron James' injury status for tonight's game vs. the Warriors.

LeBron James' injury status vs. Warriors

According to the NBA injury report, James is currently listed as probable for the Warriors-Lakers crucial clash.

James is averaging 24.4 points per outing while shooting 51 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from beyond the arc. The future Hall of Famer is also recording per game averages of 8.4 assists, 8.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.

The 40-year-old is still making a significant impact. LeBron is looking to lead the Lakers to another championship. For now, the focus is on Thursday night's contest.

When it comes to the question of if LeBron James is playing tonight vs. the Warriors, the answer is probably.

Lakers' injury report

The Lakers have two players listed on the injury report for Thursday night.

LeBron James (left groin strain): Probable

Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery recovery): Out

Warriors' injury report

The Warriors also have two players listed on Thursday night's injury report.

Jonathan Kuminga (right pelvic contusion): Questionable

Gary Payton II (left thumb ligament partial tear): Out

Thursday night's game is arguably a must-win for both teams. LeBron James' final injury status will go a long way toward determining the outcome of the game. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 PM EST in Los Angeles as the Lakers prepare to host the Warriors.