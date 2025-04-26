MINNEAPOLIS – When LeBron James takes the court for Game 3 of the Los Angeles Lakers’ opening round series of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves, it will be his 290th career playoff game. He was in the NBA Finals for eight consecutive seasons from 2011-2018. Ahead of the Game 3, Lakers head coach JJ Redick put James’ playoff career into perspective.

Considering the fact that LeBron James is in his 22nd season, his deep playoff runs have put a lot of miles on his body. Yet he still continues to play at an incredibly high level, which is why his playoff resume has left JJ Redick impressed.

“I think it is very impressive. If you think about the ten Finals runs. . .55 percent of the time he’s playing an extra two months. And that’s not only the intensity, but the games aren’t necessarily spaced out,” Redick said. “You’ve got very intense games in a short amount of time, particularly after you get past the first round. Those next two rounds are pretty much every other day.”

“And I think it’s just hard, particularly the last seven, eight years as the game has changed. The wear and tear of playoff basketball and playing that way is significant. . .it’s a credit to him and his commitment to the craft, and his commitment to take care of his body.”

During the Lakers’ Game 2 win to even the series against the Timberwolves, James finished with a near triple double of 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. And his defensive energy led the team, as he has all season acting as a quarterback of sorts on that end.

Through two playoff games so far, James is averaging 20.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.0 blocked shots with splits of 43.2 percent shooting from the field, 20 percent shooting from the three-point line and 100 percent from the free-throw line.