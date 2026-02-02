LeBron James spotted old NBA Draft mate Carmelo Anthony before playing in his newest Madison Square Garden game. The Los Angeles Lakers star spent postgame leaving fans wondering if Sunday became his last MSG appearance against the New York Knicks.

James, 41, has sparked retirement chatter across the league. His Lakers fell 112-100 on Sunday with James scoring 22 points.

The four-time NBA Finals champion spent his career getting booed then cheered by Knicks fans. Yet he acknowledged them via SNY Knicks.

“I've always loved these fans here, love New York. Always respect, they got a great knowledge of the game of basketball and sports in general,” James said. “They know what sports is all about. They know when they see something pretty cool. I was giving my respect back.”

LeBron James adds new accolade before Lakers vs. Knicks

James may be slowing down and needing more rest management. But he still finds his way into NBA All-Star votes.

That said, James learned about his 22nd appearance before tipoff on Sunday. James became succinct in his reaction — yet grateful.

“22 straight… Blessed, honored, truly.” LeBron James reacts to being selected for his 22nd consecutive All-Star game 👑 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/pD1vJbtXiC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 2, 2026

James surpassed the previous record of 19 held by another revered Lakers legend in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. He even received this graphic from ESPN Sportscenter displaying past and present.

LeLongevity. 23 years, 22 All-Star selections 👑 LeBron James has been selected to his 22nd career All-Star Game 👏 pic.twitter.com/b54ixH7ABR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 1, 2026

James earned this nod by averaging 21.9 points per game while dishing out 6.6 assists and 5.8 rebounds. He's played in 31 contests this season for a Lakers team that's now 29-19 overall after the 112-100 loss to NYK.

His MSG moments came while wearing the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Lakers uniform. But Sunday might be his final time being under those lights.