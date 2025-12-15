LeBron James turned back the clock with a signature chasedown block in the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.

James is going through the 23rd season of his legendary NBA career, his eighth with the Lakers. Going through the twilight years of his career, he has seen his athleticism slowly decline over time but has made the effort to remain productive and available at a high level.

His high activity on the defensive side of the ball, while limited at times, remains incredible when he makes key stops. One of his highlights took place in the first quarter when Jordan Goodwin stole the ball from James. Goodwin went on the fast break to attempt the layup, but James chased him down as he went up for the successful block.

How LeBron James, Lakers played against Suns

It was a great defensive highlight for LeBron James to get as he helped the Lakers escape with a chaotic 116-114 win over the Suns.

Both teams exchanged blows throughout the course of the game. Los Angeles led by 111-97 with less then four minutes but Phoenix responded with a 12-0 run. The Suns even took the lead, but James and Marcus Smart made clutch free throws in the final seconds to get the road win.

Free throws and rebounding made the difference in this matchup. The Lakers prevailed in both categories by making 33 out of 43 shots at the line while securing 54 rebounds. It wasn't the same for the Suns as they converted 21 out of 25 free throws and grabbed 37 rebounds.

Four players scored in double-digits for Los Angeles in the win, including James. He finished with a stat line of 26 points, four assists, three rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. He shot 8-of-17 from the field, including 1-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 9-of-14 from the free-throw line. Luka Doncic led the way with 29 points and six assists, Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 13 rebounds, while Jaxson Hayes provided 12 points and nine rebounds.

Los Angeles improved to an 18-7 record on the season, holding the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are even with the San Antonio Spurs while trailing the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Utah Jazz on Dec. 18 at 9 p.m. ET.