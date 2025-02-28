ESPN's Kendrick Perkins addressed Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James on his “weird energy” comments after Thursday's win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. James addressed Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards and his comments regarding being the face of the league, which took a shot at NBA analysts. Perkins weighed in on LeBron's take.

James' blanket statement about the media's criticism didn't sit well with Perk, per ESPN's NBA Today.

“I get what LeBron is saying. My only problem with LeBron saying this is put an address on it. Put an address on it, don't just leave it broad,” Perkins said. “Say who you're speaking to because it can't be us because we highlight him every single day. Even when he's not playing. We make sure we appreciate his greatness every single day.”

Relating to non every day NBA analysts, Kendrick Perkins believes this is why LeBron's comment should have been directed to an individual instead of addressing the media as a whole.

“I think a lot of people have gotten too comfortable when it comes down to critiquing and criticizing our game, and taking it a step further than it should be,” Perkins said. “That's the part where I think LeBron was addressing. My only problem with that statement is put an address on that statement.”

James sided with Edwards' face of the NBA comments, which isn't something the Timberwolves All-Star wants to become. LeBron completely understands why.

“Why do you wanna be the face of the league when all the people that cover our game and talk about our game on a day-to-day basis s*** on everybody? To have that responsibility is weird. It’s weird energy,” James said.

Stephen A Smith calls out Lakers' LeBron James

ESPN's Stephen A Smith didn't appreciate Lakers superstar LeBron James calling out media members while addressing the responsibility that comes with being the face of the NBA.

Smith understands the pressure that comes with it but believes the critique is often valid, such as James deciding not to play in this year's All-Star Game one hour before tip-off, per ESPN's First Take.

“I understand that there’s an enormous amount of pressure that gets elevated when it comes to being the face of the league — I understand that — but I don’t appreciate what he said,” Smith said. “Let’s understand what the backdrop of all of this is. This is fresh off of All-Star weekend, an All-Star weekend that LeBron James elected to show up for and not to participate in.”

James and the Lakers will face the Clippers on Friday.