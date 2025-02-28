After LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 111-102, he addressed All-Star Anthony Edwards’s face of the NBA take. On the night Edwards was ejected for his second technical foul, which will result in a suspension, James reminded the young All-Star that becoming the face of the league comes with great responsibility.

From experience, LeBron doesn't questioned Edwards’s desire to not want to take such a big responsibility, per Spectrum Sports Net.

“Why do you wanna be the face of the league when all the people that cover our game and talk about our game on a day-to-day basis s*** on everybody? To have that responsibility is weird. It’s weird energy,” James said. “Channing, he said it perfectly, couldn’t have said it no better, and saying he don’t want it. Obviously, I didn’t ask for it.

“But I knew there was a responsibility from me, not only to my family, my friends, my community, and whoever that was going to follow my journey throughout my career. Not only in Ohio when I started there, but all over America, and all over the world when I traveled all over the world.”

James was always aware of the responsibility of being the face of the NBA.

“I’ve always taken that seriously and understood from the beginning what being a professional was all about and what being a role model was all about,” James added. “So, try to hold that with the utmost respect and honor. But, I feel Ant. I understand. I completely understand. This is weird energy when it comes to that.”

Anthony Edwards earned his 15th and 16th technical fouls in 2024-25 against the Lakers. Unless either foul is rescinded, he will be handed a one-game suspension.

LeBron James’ advice for Luka Doncic with Lakers

Lakers All-Star LeBron James gave sound advice to his teammate Luka Doncic. Before facing his former team, the Mavericks, Doncic received invaluable advice from James.

LeBron shared some of that advice, per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

“I think the best teacher in life is experience,” James said. “When you first start off, you’re not great, but that’s your aspiration, that’s your goal. You want to become great, but you have to go through adverse moments.”

Facing the Mavericks for the first time since the shocking trade was an emotional night for Doncic.

“I’m glad this game is over,” Doncic said. “There was a lot of emotions. But we go little by little, and every day is better.”

The Lakers will face the Clippers on Friday.