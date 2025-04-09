Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic pushed back against ongoing criticisms about his work ethic, directly addressing what he described as a “lazy narrative” surrounding his career.

In a recent interview with Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times, Doncic responded to those who have questioned his dedication and physical conditioning throughout his time in the NBA.

“They have no idea,” Doncic told the LA Times regarding the critics. “I didn’t end up here by mistake. You know? I worked my a** off to be here. So it’s kinda, I would say disrespectful, just sad that people say that.”

Doncic, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, spent seven seasons with the Dallas Mavericks before being traded to Los Angeles on February 2 in a blockbuster deal. The trade sent Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick to Dallas in exchange for the five-time All-Star guard.

Luka Doncic continues elite play with Lakers as he prepares for emotional Dallas return

During his time with the Mavericks, Doncic established himself as one of the league’s premier offensive talents. He earned five All-NBA First Team selections, was named the 2019 NBA Rookie of the Year, and led the league in scoring last season. He guided Dallas to two Western Conference Finals appearances, including a run to the NBA Finals last season, where the Mavericks fell to the Boston Celtics.

Since arriving in Los Angeles, Doncic has continued his high-level production. Through 26 games with the Lakers, he is averaging 27.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 42.2% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc. The Lakers have posted a 16-10 record with Doncic in the lineup.

As the regular season nears its conclusion, Doncic will now face his former team for the first time in Dallas since the trade. The Lakers, currently 48-31 and sitting near the top of the Western Conference standings, will take on the Mavericks on Wednesday night.

The matchup comes just one day after Los Angeles suffered a 136-120 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Doncic was ejected in the fourth quarter of that game after picking up two technical fouls, ending his night early in what had been a frustrating outing for the team.

Now returning to the city where he spent the bulk of his career, Doncic will have a chance to make a statement both on the court and against lingering outside perceptions.