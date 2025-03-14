Luka Doncic appears to be teasing his status for Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets. Tip-off for that game is set for 9:30 p.m. ET.

Doncic is coming off a dominant 45-point, 11-rebound outing against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. However, his efforts weren't enough as the Lakers lost in a 126-106 blowout.

Los Angeles remains limited on key players, notably being without LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes due to injury. However, losses to the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and Bucks is causing worry for those who have hopes for the team's chances of success.

Doncic remains focused on winning for the Lakers, so much so that he's not too hyped about his 45-point display.

“Luka Doncic, asked about the rhythm he got in to score 45 points against the Bucks, said nothing matters individually if you lose the game,” team reporter Mike Trudell wrote via X.

As for his availability against the Nuggets, ESPN's Dave McMenamin had the tidbit on that front.

“We’ll see. We’ll see on that one,” Doncic said.

Why Luka Doncic, Lakers must bounce back

With the Lakers' game against the Nuggets being the second of a back-to-back, Luka Doncic hinting at his availability warrants eyes to keep track of him.

Doncic has done a solid job elevating the Lakers' offense when it's at full strength alongside co-star LeBron James. After 12 games, he is averaging 24.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, eight assists, and 1.8 steals per game. However, with James and other key players on the sidelines, it will be imperative for Doncic, Austin Reaves and the rest of the supporting cast to step up moving forward.

Los Angeles currently has a 40-24 record on the season, holding the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are even with the Houston Rockets while trailing the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies by one game.

Following Friday's game against the Nuggets, the Lakers will return home for their next matchup. They host the Phoenix Suns on March 16 at 3:30 p.m. ET.