The Los Angeles Lakers are set to host the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA Playoffs on Saturday night. Lakers fans are already clamoring to see Luka Doncic in his debut playoff performance in the purple and gold. But that desire was ramped up even further on Wednesday night.

Doncic took to X, formerly Twitter, to post a Lakers hype video a few days before tipping off.

Within the first half hour of the video being posted to his social account, it already had more than 200,000 views.

The video is nearly three minutes long, featuring Doncic, LeBron James, and several other stars on the team. It opens referencing the Lakers locking down the #3 seed in the NBA Playoffs. That was a crucial spot to land in, as they avoided the Denver Nuggets. Los Angeles has been shown the playoff exit by Denver in each of the last couple of seasons, in mostly embarrassing fashion.

The Lakers were swept in 2023 and won just one game last year.

This year, they will face off against Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves. The matchup will certainly not be easy.

Minnesota finished just one game behind the Lakers in the Western Conference standings. But they enter the postseason on a heater, having won eight of their last nine.

The Lakers split the season series with the Timberwolves, with each team winning twice. However, only one of those games included Luka Doncic.

The Slovenian superstar had an off-night in a Lakers 111-102 victory back on February 27. He shot just 6-f0r-20 and 1-for-9 from three, but still finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists.

Los Angeles acquired Doncic in a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks earlier that month. Since that time, the Lakers have taken off and become legit NBA Championship contenders.

The search for franchise title number 18 begins Saturday at 8:30 pm ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.