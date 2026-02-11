The Los Angeles Lakers are holding their breath as they navigate the final stretch before the All-Star break, and all eyes are on the health of Luka Doncic. After the superstar guard missed a crucial matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, head coach JJ Redick provided a brief but telling update on his status.

When asked about the availability of Doncic for Thursday's high-stakes game against his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, Redick offered a single word that should provide some relief to the fan base: “progressing.”

While Redick noted that Doncic remains “day-to-day,” the fact that he is moving in the right direction is a massive win for a Lakers squad that felt his absence in a 119-110 loss to the Thunder on Monday night. Without their primary engine, the Lakers fell to 32-20 on the season, slipping further behind in a crowded Western Conference playoff race.

The injury occurred during last Thursday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Doncic exited that game late in the second quarter after feeling soreness in his left hamstring. He finished that night with 10 points, four rebounds, and two assists in just 16 minutes of action. Since then, the league's leading scorer, averaging a staggering 32.8 points per game, has been sidelined for three straight contests.

Article Continues Below

The Lakers have been a mixed bag without their MVP candidate, posting a 5-5 record in games where Doncic does not suit up. In his absence, Austin Reaves and LeBron James have shouldered a heavier creation load, but the team's offensive efficiency noticeably dips without the Slovenian's gravity on the floor.

With the All-Star break looming, the organization is being understandably cautious. However, Doncic is reportedly pushing to return for the game against Dallas, a matchup that carries plenty of personal weight for the 26-year-old.

He participated in contact work on Tuesday, a sign that “progressing” isn't just coach-speak. Whether he suits up on Thursday or waits until after the break, the Lakers' championship aspirations clearly hinge on getting their superstar back at 100 percent.