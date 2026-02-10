To say the Los Angeles Lakers' 2025-26 season has gone as planned would be a major mistake.

Heading into the season with sky-high expectations, the Lakers' Big 3 have rarely been healthy at the same time, and their record shows it, with JJ Redick's squad sitting in fifth place in the West with a 32-20 record.

Discussing how Los Angeles can make it to and through the All-Star break before crunch time down the stretch, former Lakers shooter Danny Green challenged the team's young players to step up, as they can provide the energy and effort that eases the burden on the vets.

“I mean, they are younger, so they should be able to sustain effort and energy for longer, but he's 41 years old. He's older, he's probably tired, but the group, the rest of those younger guys, they have to step up, find ways to keep it going. I give them a little grace,” Green explained.

“They haven't been fully healthy all year. Luka's been out, and they just can't get right. AR's been out. Even AR being on a minutes restriction, they're still trying to figure it out. So I know the frustrations he's going through. It is trying to get to all-star break right now. He probably needs a little wine week or so. Give himself a wine break. They played against a younger team, so it's expected. I don't have expectations for them.”

Of the 10 players on the Lakers roster who have played at least 500 minutes, none are signed to rookie contracts, with only two, Jake LaRavia and Jaxson Hayes, 25 or younger. While Dalton Knecht has 472 minutes and counting as a shooter off the bench for the Lakers, his teammates, Nick Smith Kr, Bronny James, Drew Timme, and Adou Thiero, all have played less than 200 minutes this season despite having upside. If the Lakers are going to keep their vets fresh and weather absences to LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Luka Doncic, maybe DG is right, and the young guys could help to add energy without limiting the team's ceiling.