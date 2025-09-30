LOS ANGELES – One of the bigger storylines surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers as they enter training camp is that this is Luka Doncic’s first preseason with the team. Right before last season’s trade deadline, the Lakers acquired Doncic in arguably the most shocking trade of all-time. He fit in well with the team, helping lead the Lakers to the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference standings.

Following the Lakers’ disappointing elimination in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, Luka Doncic is using his first preseason and training camp with the team to work on his leadership role. It’s something that he and head coach JJ Redick have had conversations about.

“When you get to a new team in the middle of the season, it’s kind of hard to get everything together. . .preseason helps a lot with leadership, getting to know the guys through practices,” Doncic said during Media Day. “Me and JJ talked about it a lot, so we’re just going to have to work it out.”

“I’m way more comfortable. Like I said before, coming into a new team, it’s kind of hard to get your leadership up,” Doncic continued. “But that’s what preseason is for. I had a great run with my national team to kind of work on that leadership role, so I feel way more comfortable.”

Following the trade, Doncic appeared in 28 games for the Lakers at a little over 35 minutes per game. He averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals with splits of 43.8 percent shooting from the field, 37.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 79.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

During the Lakers’ playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Doncic averaged 30.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 45.2 percent shooting from the field, 34.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 89.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.