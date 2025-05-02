LOS ANGELES — Victory tastes even sweeter when served with a side of “Wolves in 5.” For the Minnesota Timberwolves, overcoming doubt and emerging as the underdog to eliminate the Lakers in the first-round playoff series was a win not just on the scoreboard but also shutting down the critics who never believed in them.

After clinching the series with a 103-96 win in Game 5 on Wednesday night, Anthony Edwards walked through downtown Los Angeles, smiling from ear to ear. As he walked, Lakers fans followed, showing love; their tune had completely changed after initially predicting Minnesota's swift exit.

“How are you guys showing me love after I just sent y’all home?” Edwards laughed, calling out the fans who had been talking smack all week. While he didn’t use the exact words (this is the PG version), the message was clear: Edwards and the Timberwolves aren’t just talking, they are backing it up, showing everyone why they’re ready to stand among the NBA’s elite.

Before the series even started, the basketball world had already decided: “Lakers in 5,” or “Lakers in 7,” and they were confident the Lakers didn’t need to worry about Anthony Edwards. But the Timberwolves—and Edwards—flipped that script, advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the second straight year, a first in franchise history.

“You know what makes it feel even better?” Edwards said, his eyes flashing with defiance. “They said Lakers in 5, and we won in 5. That makes it feel 10 times better.”

This victory wasn’t just sweet because they took down the Lakers, or as Edwards put it, “We beat the best player in the world, the best player ever,” referring to dethroning LeBron James on his home court. It was sweet because Minnesota’s young core took all the skepticism to heart, using it as fuel to propel themselves into franchise history.

The Timberwolves are here to stay

From the opening tip of Game 5, Minnesota played with the urgency and determination of a team that had something to prove. Meanwhile, the Lakers seemed more relaxed, almost as if they didn't fully realize what was at stake. Though Edwards took some time to find his rhythm, Julius Randle came out swinging, powering through defenders to deliver a statement performance that embodied the collective confidence of the Wolves.

“When you’re playing next to 5, it makes the game a lot easier,” Randle said, referring to Edwards. “I always tell him go be great but you know if you need me I'm right there for him.”

The game itself was a lesson in poise. After building a solid first-quarter lead, Minnesota withstood a Lakers comeback that tied the game at 82 early in the fourth. Where past Timberwolves teams might have folded, this squad only grew stronger under pressure. Mike Conley’s clutch shooting and Rudy Gobert’s dominance on the offensive glass provided critical second-chance opportunities that prevented the Lakers from completing their comeback.

“When he [Rudy] plays at a high level, same with Jaden, same with Naz, we can go down the line, when they all play at a high level, it takes our team to a whole new dimension and makes us super dynamic.” Randle said.

In the post-game press conference, Naz Reid, whose contributions off the bench were invaluable throughout the series, kept the accomplishment in perspective. “It's just a start,” Reid said. “I feel good, especially about the way we won. We were doubted, and it shows we’ve got a lot of character.”

For a franchise long stuck as the NBA’s punchline, the Timberwolves are rewriting their story and giving fans a reason to believe.

And how fitting it is that Edwards, wearing No. 5, has turned “Wolves in 5” into his signature line. Can you guess what he said right after the win? With a big smile, he couldn’t help but laugh and repeat—yes, you guessed it—“Wolves in 5.” The perfect tagline for the team’s stunning triumph.

As Edwards walked through the tunnel, he couldn't resist one last jab: “Ant-Man, Batman, Superman, Lakers in 5!” His words echoed through the arena, a bold statement to any contender that Minnesota is not an underdog.