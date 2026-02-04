Following the one-year anniversary of the trade that shocked the NBA, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star Luka Doncic reflected on his transition from the Dallas Mavericks. Anthony Davis headlined a packaged deal for the Mavericks. Before the NBA world learned that Davis' tenure with the Mavericks would be cut short due to his trade to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, Doncic talked about arriving to Los Angeles once the deal was final.

Doncic discussed what the feeling was like with Hall of Fame forwards Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady, per Cousins with Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady.

“For me, it was terrible. I mean honestly I thought I was going to be there my whole life. But obviously things change. So, it was hard like [the] first month. I mean it's a lot to get in. But one year after I feel I'm in a great place. I live by the beach. It's good.”

Luka Doncic on adjusting to his new surroundings after the Mavs traded him to the Lakers last year:

It's easy to understand how the news came as a shock to Doncic, who'd spent his entire career playing for the Mavericks. Less than a year removed from leading Dallas to the NBA Finals in 2024, no one anticipated the 2024-25 season would be Doncic's last in Dallas.

However, he's only thrived since then, with the Lakers. Doncic is having arguably the best season of his career, averaging 33.4 points on 47.5% shooting, 8.7 assists, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game.

Luka Doncic's message 1 year after Mavericks-Lakers trade

Lakers All-Star Luka Doncic is happy with where he is after his seven-year tenure with the Mavericks ended abruptly via trade. Doncic has led the Lakers to a 30-19 record 49 games into the 2025-26 regular season.

Doncic feels good about his current situation, he said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“I think we're in a good spot,” Doncic said after finishing with 30 points, 15 rebounds and 8 assists in the Lakers' 112-100 loss to the Knicks. “Obviously, got some work to do. … Today, we obviously missed a lot of good looks, but I think we have a great group.”

After beating the Nets 125-109 on Tuesday, Doncic and the Lakers have won four of their last six games.