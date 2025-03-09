One has to possess unique toughness in order to quickly move on from being abruptly and shockingly traded from a team that they led to the NBA Finals less than a year earlier. But fans witnessed Luka Doncic display a different kind of perseverance on Saturday. It is the old-fashioned kind that one needs to withstand a blow to the face.

During the much-anticipated clash between the Los Angeles Lakers (40-21) and Boston Celtics (45-18), Al Horford made a dunk in the first quarter on a fastbreak and subsequently caught Doncic with a knee while his momentum was swinging forward, via @M0untainMan28. The 38-year-old big man ran to the other side of the floor without hesitation. The 2023-24 scoring king got up with some assistance from his teammates and carried on.

One can understand why Horford was unable to stop his momentum, but his seemingly indifferent reaction was attention-grabbing, to say the least. Doncic then caught more contact in the face, as he became the recipient of a Jaylen Brown elbow while the latter was attacking the basket. An offensive foul was ruled, which should be of some consolation to the five-time First-Team All-NBA selection. The impending bruises on his face might say otherwise, though.

Luka Doncic gets a knee to the face by Al Horford pic.twitter.com/XNfwHH6hrT — MountainMan (@M0untainMan28) March 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Luka Doncic and the Lakers can make a huge statement with a win

Nevertheless, both the Lakers and Celtics are focused on securing a victory in a high-profile matchup. LA, in particular, has a big opportunity to further validate its burgeoning championship aspirations. The team has won eight straight games, and Luka Doncic is naturally a key reason why.

The 26-year-old guard has struggled with his shooting stroke since joining the Lakers (40 percent going into Saturday night), but he is still contributing via his playmaking and rebounding prowess. Doncic is averaging 23.8 points, 8.1 assists, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals through 10 games with the Lakers. He aims to expand on those numbers versus the Celtics.

Boston leads Los Angeles by double-digits in the third quarter at time of print. Regardless of the outcome, hopefully No. 77 can keep his face unharmed for the rest of the night.