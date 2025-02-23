The Los Angeles Lakers got a convincing win against the Denver Nuggets defeating them 123-100, and it was probably Luka Doncic's best game so far as a member of his new team. Doncic finished the game with 32 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, and he looked like himself on the court.

Head coach JJ Redick spoke to Doncic before the game about having one of his moments where he takes control of the game, and that's exactly what he did.

“JJ [Redick] told me, ‘You gotta have one of that blackout moment you have.' So I think I had one. Just felt like me a little bit so I was happy,” Doncic said after the game.

Doncic hit a few of his step-back threes, and after one of them, he started screaming like he did when he was on the Dallas Mavericks and had one of those moments to let the fans know he was on fire. That's definitely something that the Lakers want to see from him and something Doncic has been waiting to do since joining the Lakers.

The shooting struggles have been obvious for Doncic since joining the Lakers, but as every game goes by, you can see him getting more comfortable on the floor and knowing where his teammates are.

The Lakers have been on a roll as of late, and with Doncic getting back into a groove, and may be trouble for the rest of the Western Conference. The one team the Lakers have had a hard time beating the last two years is the Nuggets, and with the new-look roster, they were able to handle them with ease this time around.

There's still a lot of time left in the season, but so far, it looks like Doncic is going to fit in well with the Lakers, and it'll be exciting to see what they can accomplish in the playoffs.