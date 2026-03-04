The San Francisco 49ers have some major questions to answer this offseason as they look to build off of this past season's run to the divisional round of the playoffs. One of the biggest ones revolves around star offensive lineman Trent Williams, who is under contract through 2026, but is still currently at an impasse with the team due to his major cap hit for next season.

Recently, NFL insider Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported on the latest developments regarding talks between the two teams.

“Trent Williams and the 49ers, from my understanding, there's been no progress since last week when the 49ers talked about the optimism that they would get a new deal done with Williams to remain with the 49ers heading into this upcoming season,” said Garafolo, per a video posted to his account on X, formerly Twitter.

“There's still work that needs to be done there in the next couple of days to make sure that Williams does not hit the market. If he does, there's going to be interest, and my understanding is that he still believes he's got at least two, three good years left in that body. He's certainly playing like it,” he added.

Indeed, Williams is still playing at an All-Pro level at the age of 37, cementing himself as a stalwart on the 49ers' offensive line over the years and a major part of what the team is trying to do on the offensive side of the ball.

Losing him in free agency could have disastrous consequences for the 49ers as they hope to put together just one healthy season to see what they truly have in their locker room.

In any case, the clock is ticking on San Francisco, as the NFL free agency period is slated to get underway on March 11.