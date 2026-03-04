The Boston Red Sox want to compete in 2026. They feature a balanced roster and could make another competitive run. Lineup construction will be crucial, and manager Alex Cora recently revealed the top hitters in the batting order, via MLB Network.

“Roman (Anthony) will lead off,” Cora said. “… The kid, he's a good hitter, he knows the strike zone. With one one swing, it's 1-0 Red Sox. He did an outstanding job for us last year and I expect him to do the same thing.”

Anthony is currently playing with Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. The outfielder is projected to play a crucial role in Boston with the Red Sox once again during the upcoming 2026 season.

Cora then revealed that Trevor Story and Jarren Duran will follow Anthony in the lineup. Duran has become one of the better young stars in the game, while Story is looking to build off his bounce back season in 2025.

“Trevor will hit second. If you look at the numbers the last four months of the season, he was one of the best hitters in the big leagues,” Cora continued. “Jarren will hit third.”

It also seems as if Willson Contreras will hit in the clean-up spot in the team's lineup.

The Red Sox Sox feature a deep and talented lineup. The team's offense will be important when it comes to finding overall success in 2026. Boston made a Wild Card run a season ago, but the ball club would love to compete for the division this year.