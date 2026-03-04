Following their heated promo during the Mar. 2, 2026, edition of WWE Monday Night RAW between WrestleMania rivals Roman Reigns and CM Punk, the “Tribal Chief” was upset about the comment made about his dad.

WWE uploaded a video of Reigns leaving the ring after RAW went off the air. He silently walked backstage with a furious look on his face, barely acknowledging the crowd.

It appears Punk got under his skin with his controversial mic-drop moment during their promo. Punk took a personal shot at Reigns before leaving the ring.

“You went from getting beat at WrestleMania, now I'm gonna bury you,” Punk said to Reigns. “And then you won't be all alone anymore because I'm gonna bury you next to your father.”

The crowd audibly gasped when Punk made this comment. Of course, his father, Sika Anoa'i, passed away in June 2024. Expect the “Tribal Chief” to get personal next time they are face-to-face.

Roman Reigns and CM Punk's WWE feud has gotten heated

The feud between Reigns and Punk is ramping up ahead of WrestleMania 42. We are a few weeks away from their main event match, and expect the verbal jabs to continue in the coming weeks.

Reigns and Punk recently appeared in Zootopia 2 together, playing the Zebros. They then teamed up at Survivor Series to face the Vision-led WarGames team.

However, after Reigns won the 2026 Royal Rumble, he chose to face Punk at WrestleMania 42. Despite previously talking down about the World Heavyweight Championship, he will challenge Punk for it in the main event of WrestleMania 42.

This is the second year in a row that they will meet at WrestleMania. Last year, they participated in a triple threat match that also featured Seth Rollins, their mutual adversary. However, Rollins bested both of them.

Now, Reigns and Punk will face one-on-one. The winner will claim the World Heavyweight Championship. Punk is already in his second reign, while Reigns hasn't held it yet.