On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers got back into the win column with a road victory over the Indiana Pacers to close out their East Coast swing. While this game got closer than it needed to down the stretch, it was still a solid performance from the Lakers, who were led by Luka Doncic, scoring 43 points in the game.

Doncic has been on an absolute heater for the Lakers in recent weeks, and after the Pacers win, ESPN NBA insider Dave McMenamin revealed the latest piece of history that the star has accomplished.

“Luka Doncic is the first player to average 40 points over a six-game span, all on the road, since Michael Jordan in 1986,” reported McMenamin on X, formerly Twitter, citing a report from Matt Williams of ESPN.

Indeed, Doncic has been obliterating the competition over the last few games for the Lakers, consistently wowing opposing arenas with his array of step-back threes and other highlight plays.

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Los Angeles recently saw its nine-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of the Detroit Pistons earlier this week, but they bounced back in a solid way on Wednesday, going up by 20 points in the first quarter before eventually letting Indiana back in the game, but closing things out down the stretch.

The Lakers now sit at 47-26 on the season, good for third place in the Western Conference playoff picture, a spot that they are currently running away with. Los Angeles will now return home for a remarkably easy stretch of schedule, with their next two games coming against the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards.

The Nets game is slated to tip off on Friday at 10:30 pm ET from the Crypto.com Arena.