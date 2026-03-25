On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will hit the floor to close out their East Coast trip with a game against the Indiana Pacers. Marcus Smart and Rui Hachimura are on the injury report for this contest, with Hachimura listed as questionable, and Smart as doubtful. Here's everything we know about Smart and Hachimura's injuries and their playing status vs the Pacers on Wednesday.

Marcus Smart, Rui Hachimura playing status vs the Pacers

For the game against the Pacers, Marcus Smart is listed as doubtful due to a right ankle contusion. Hachimura is designated as questionable with right calf soreness. Both Smart and Hachimura missed the Lakers' last game, a loss against the Detroit Pistons that snapped the team's nine-game winning streak. Joining them on the Lakers' injury report is Adou Thiero, who is questionable due to knee soreness.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, the Pacers have a slew of players listed on the injury report, with Andrew Nembhard, Pascal Siakam, Obi Toppin, and Aaron Nesmith all being listed as probable with various ailments. Meanwhile, Ivica Zubac will remain out of the lineup as he deals with a rib fracture.

In theory, a game against the league-worst Pacers should provide Los Angeles with a good opportunity for a bounce back, although if all of Indiana's probables end up playing, it's most of the same core that made the NBA Finals last year, minus, of course, the injured Tyrese Haliburton.

The Pacers recently sprung an upset on the road against the Orlando Magic, so it's certainly not a game that the Lakers will want to take lightly.

Los Angeles currently sits comfortably in third place in the Western Conference and will want to end their current road trip on a high note before they return to the Crypto.com Arena later on this week.