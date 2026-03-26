The Los Angeles Lakers are on a roll with just a few weeks left before the playoffs, winning nine of their last 10 games, including against the Indiana Pacers, 137-130, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday.

Almost everyone on the team is playing at a high level, led by, of course, Luka Doncic, who is averaging close to 40 points in their last 10 outings, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves.

One player who is also benefiting from the Lakers' surge is Bronny James. He may not be producing big numbers like his teammates, but he has grown more confident in his game.

The younger James said his stints with the South Bay Lakers in the G League have been a huge factor in his steady improvement, as reported by OC Register's Benjamin Royer.

“I like to go down there and play my game and be as aggressive as I can, so that when I get these minutes up here, I'm comfortable playing with Luka, Bron, AR, and everyone else,” said the 21-year-old guard.

I asked Bronny James about the trips to the G and the goal-oriented process with South Bay: "I like to go down there and play my game and be as aggressive as I can, so that when I get these minutes up here that I'm comfortable playing with Luka, Bron, AR and everyone else." https://t.co/ENGUppFbBv — Benjamin Royer (@thebenroyer) March 26, 2026

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In 12 games with South Bay, he is averaging 15.3 points on 54.6% shooting, 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals.

Lakers coach JJ Redick would be the first to point out that the younger James, who is on a two-way contract, has been playing remarkably lately.

“He's got a lot of confidence right now,” said Redick in the video posted by Royer.

“He's having a fantastic season in South Bay. He's arguably the best player for the last three or four weeks in our stay-ready games every single time. He's got a bounce to his step right now. That comes from that confidence.”

The sophomore playmaker, whose athleticism and defensive acumen also earned praise from Redick, contributed four points, one rebound, one assist, two steals, and one block in 13 minutes off the bench against the Pacers.