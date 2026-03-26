The Los Angeles Lakers returned to the win column on Wednesday after defeating the Indiana Pacers, 137-130, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The final score did not really reflect the nature of the game, as the Lakers took control for the majority of it.

The Lakers led by as much as 29 points and never trailed. They improved to 47-26 and bounced back from their loss to the Detroit Pistons, 113-110, at Little Caesars Arena on Monday.

Luka Doncic exploded anew for the Purple and Gold with 43 points, six rebounds, and seven assists. He shot 15-of-30 from the field.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Doncic became the first player since Michael Jordan in 1986 to average 40 points over a six-game span on the road.

It is worth noting that Doncic is a main endorser of Jordan Brand, so his latest accomplishment must be special too for the NBA legend.

However, unlike Jordan, Doncic has yet to win a title and an MVP, but with the way he has been playing, he has a realistic chance of achieving both this season.

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The 27-year-old guard has scored at least 30 points in each of their last 10 games, with the Lakers going 9-1. Before tying Jordan's feat, he also tied Kobe Bryant's record amid his high-scoring streak.

Doncic came into the season with a new physique and a recharged mentality. Now, he is reaping the fruits of his hard work, with Los Angeles on pace to have its best record since the 2019-2020 season.

LeBron James added 23 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists against the Pacers, while Austin Reaves tallied 25 points and eight assists.

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever served as a photographer during the game.