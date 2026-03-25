Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic continues to draw attention across the NBA, including from opposing stars, as his dominant season persists.

During a recent livestream, Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown offered high praise for Doncic’s recent stretch, highlighting his scoring instincts and overall impact on the game.

“Luka’s been going crazy recently. Let’s be honest, that boy Luka is something different, bro. His ability to score the ball, his f**king natural instinct to score the ball is through the roof. And me, just as a fan of the game, I’m always watching my competitors, I’m always watching the game just trying to learn my opponent… get better, all of the above.”

Brown’s comments come as Doncic continues to build a strong case as one of the league’s most dominant offensive players. The 27-year-old guard, in his first full season with the Lakers, currently leads the NBA in scoring while anchoring the team near the top of the Western Conference standings.

Through 60 games, Doncic is averaging 33.4 points, 8.4 assists, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three-point range. His production has helped guide Los Angeles to a 46-26 record, positioning the team as the No. 3 seed in the conference.

Doncic’s recent stretch has been particularly notable. During the Lakers’ nine-game winning streak, he averaged 40 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 2.6 steals per game while shooting 49 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from beyond the arc in 37.5 minutes per contest.

"Luka’s been going crazy… Let’s be honest, that boy Luka is something different. His ability to score the ball… His natural instinct to score the ball is through the roof." Jaylen Brown with high praise for Luka Doncic 🙌 (via @FCHWPO/ Twitch)pic.twitter.com/hAVfg96n73 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 25, 2026

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Jaylen Brown’s praise highlights Luka Doncic’s dominant run with Lakers

The run included several standout moments, including a game-winning shot against the Denver Nuggets and a 60-point performance against the Miami Heat, further reinforcing his ability to take over games against high-level competition.

His scoring versatility and playmaking have consistently placed pressure on opposing defenses, making him one of the most difficult players in the league to contain. Brown’s remarks reflect a broader sentiment among players around the league, who have taken notice of Doncic’s efficiency and ability to dictate the pace of games.

Despite the recent success, the Lakers saw their momentum halted Monday night with a 113-110 loss to the Detroit Pistons. The defeat snapped their nine-game winning streak and served as a reminder of the competitive balance within the league.

Los Angeles will look to regain its rhythm Wednesday when it travels to face the Indiana Pacers (16-56). The Lakers will then return home to begin a three-game homestand, starting with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets (17-55) on Friday as they continue their push toward the postseason.