The Los Angeles Lakers entered Wednesday night's game with the Indiana Pacers looking to get back to their winning ways. The Lakers saw their nine-game win streak snapped by the East-leading Detroit Pistons on Monday night, 113-110.

The Pacers provided the perfect opportunity to bounce back, sitting at 16-56. Los Angeles seized that opportunity, leading by as much as 29 points in the third quarter. Despite a late rally, Los Angeles held on, 137-130.

In the win, several bench players got plenty of time on the floor. That includes LeBron James, son, Bronny James.

In 13 minutes of action, the younger James scored four points. One of his two baskets was a rim-rattling dunk. James cut baseline and caught a no-look bounce pass from Luke Kennard and went up for a sick one-handed flush.

Afterwards, James wagged his tongue toward the Indiana crowd.

Bronny trolling the Pacers after the dunk 😭 pic.twitter.com/u0aNHYx5yH — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) March 26, 2026

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It was far from the only highlight of the night from the Lakers.

Luka Doncic led all scorers with 43 points on 15-for-30 shooting. He added seven assists and six rebounds in the victory.

Bronny's dad, LeBron also had a solid all-around game. He fell just short of yet another triple-double, scoring 23 points to go with nine rebounds and nine assists.

Los Angeles improved to 47-26 on the season. They are two games clear of the Denver Nuggets for the No. 3 seed in the condensed Western Conference. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets are close behind, but the Lakers own the tie-breaker on all three teams.