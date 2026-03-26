It's been a bad season for the Milwaukee Bucks and they are likely not making the playoffs. Recently, the NBPA attacked the Bucks and their decision to shut down Giannis Antetokounmpo for the rest of the season with a knee injury and bone bruise. Coach Doc Rivers fired back at their criticism, according to Bucks' beat writer Eric Nehm.

“Bucks coach Doc Rivers rejected the NBPA's assertion that Giannis Antetokounmpo is healthy and being held out. He also responded to Adam Silver's comment about looking into the injury. ‘He's progressing, he's just not healthy, -Rivers,” Nehm wrote on X.

Antetokounmpo sustained the injury against the Indiana Pacers and has been out for the last two weeks. Because of that, there have been discussions about the extent of his injury. There has been trade speculation about Antetokounmpo all season, and the NBA world is waiting on the decision. So far, there have been no discussions about whether he will stay in Milwaukee or go to another team.

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Antetokounmpo has dealt with on-and-off injuries all season, and that has been a major reason why the Bucks are 29-43 and nearly eliminated from playoff contention. Because of their struggles, the speculation about him leaving has grown.

The Greek superstar has spent his entire 13-year career with the Bucks. He took them to the 2021 NBA Finals, where they defeated the Phoenix Suns. Since that victory, the team has struggled to regain the status it achieved that season. With the team's competitive future in flux, there might be more pressure to ship Antetokounmpo off. If Antetokounmpo misses the remainder of the season without incident, there will be more murkiness about his future in Milwaukee.