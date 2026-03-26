On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers got back into the win column with a comfortable road win over the Indiana Pacers. Luka Doncic led the way once again for Los Angeles in this one, pouring in 43 points on an efficient shooting night from the field to close out a historic road trip.

In attendance for this game was Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, and she brought a camera along with her for the game.

After the contest, Clark took to X, formerly Twitter, to share some candid photos she got of LeBron James during the game.

The KING👑 … Shot by ME pic.twitter.com/AbcVqVR8lo — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) March 26, 2026

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Clearly, photography is also one of the many talents that Clark possesses, in addition to her skills on the basketball court. Clark will be hoping for a much healthier 2026 WNBA season than what she suffered through in 2025 with the Fever.

Meanwhile, with this win, the Lakers were able to shake off their recent tough road loss at the hands of the Detroit Pistons and end their road trip on a high note. It was a very successful foray out East for the Lakers, who recently put together a nine-game winning streak, with James enjoying one of the most efficient scoring stretches of his career during the hot streak.

However, the head of the snake for Los Angeles remains Doncic, who has put up Herculean stat lines seemingly on a nightly basis for the Lakers throughout this season, and has weasled his way into MVP conversations as a result.

The Lakers will now head home for a well-deserved easier stretch of schedule, beginning on Friday night with a tilt against the tanking Brooklyn Nets. Tipoff for that game is set for 10:30 pm ET from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.