One of the biggest stories in the NBA this season is what is going to happen with LeBron James. There has been speculation that LeBron James could potentially retire after this NBA season. There is one factor that is almost certain to change, and it's that the Lakers and LeBron might end up parting ways. If that happens, most teams might look to add him for one more season before he retires.

On FanDuel TV's Run It Back, Lou Williams discussed why he does not see LeBron James returning to the Lakers. He also thinks it makes the most sense that the Cavaliers would welcome him back with open arms for a season, or that any other team would, because he is still LeBron James and can help teams win.

Williams said, “What would surprise me if he actually returns to the Lakers. … If you don't appreciate a LeBron James, I'm sure there's some markets out there that would welcome him with open arms.”

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It is worth noting that Williams is not alone in saying he does not think LeBron James will be on the Lakers next season. This seems like a prevailing theory among media members and fans across the sports landscape.

The fact of the matter is that LeBron James is not getting any younger. It only makes sense for the Lakers to shift away from James and focus on Luka Doncic as their primary offensive player. The Athletic also wrote a story about how it was widely seen around the league that this would be James's last season in Los Angeles.

However, James recently returned from an injury and has seemingly been fine taking a step back, which has allowed Doncic and Austin Reaves to play even better and has translated into wins. Now, because they are winning, does it make sense for the Lakers to move on, or will James be able to fit with what the Lakers want to do for the rest of the year?