Despite suffering a setback earlier this week, the Los Angeles Lakers continue their dominant run. Over the last few weeks, LA has leveled up and put itself squarely in championship contender discussions. Their latest victim is the lowly Indiana Pacers, whom they defeated soundly despite a spirited comeback attempt in the fourth quarter.

One of the heroes of their win over the Pacers is center Jaxson Hayes. Hayes had himself a night, notching a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds while adding two steals and two blocks. He also made nine of his 11 shots on the night, an efficient outing for the Lakers center that put him in the same conversation as two players who are on the opposite ends of the NBA hierarchy.

Jaxson Hayes vs Indiana: 21 PTS

10 REB

2 STL

2 BLK

9-11 FG Joins JaVale & Kareem as the only Lakers with 20/10/2s/2b on 80+ FG%. pic.twitter.com/a3RgTLfHbD — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 26, 2026

Article Continues Below

The Lakers' nine-game losing skid ended at the hands of the Detroit Pistons two days ago in heartbreaking fashion, losing by three points. That winning streak started with their first game against the Pacers, a 128-117 win that looked closer than it actually was. This time around, the Pacers were determined to give LA a fight.

Despite being down by as much as 29 points in the third quarter, the Pacers rallied back in the fourth to pull within seven points of the Lakers in the final 45 seconds of the game. It wasn't enough, though, as the short-handed Lakers held on thanks to Luka Doncic and LeBron James' heroics. Doncic finished the game with 43 points, his 11th consecutive 30-point game, while making 50% of his shots, adding six assists and seven rebounds. James, on the other hand, had 23 points, just behind Austin Reaves' 25 points.

The win puts an end to the Lakers' grueling seven-game road trip. LA finished their road trip with a 6-1 record, with the loss to the Pistons being the only blemish on their record. The road trip has taken a toll on the team: LA played their game against the Pacers without Marcus Smart, Rui Hachimura, and DeAndre Ayton. Despite these setbacks, the Lakers held on. They will now head back home for a three-game homestand, starting with a game against the Brooklyn Nets.