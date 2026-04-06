The Los Angeles Lakers may have gotten the worst injury news at the wrong time, with Luka Doncic being ruled out for the remainder of the regular season because of a hamstring strain. There were reports that Doncic would be going overseas to receive treatment, and he has already started, according to Dan Woike of The Athletic.

“Luka Dončić traveled to Europe on Sunday to receive aggressive treatment on his injured hamstring in an effort to speed up his recovery, league sources told The Athletic,” Woike wrote.

It's uncertain how quickly things will speed up with the treatment, but it will be good news for the Lakers if he can return sooner rather than later. Doncic has been their best player this season, hands down, and he was just coming off a run in March that won him Western Conference Player of the Month.

To make things worse, Austin Reaves suffered an oblique injury and was also ruled out for the remainder of the regular season, with uncertainty surrounding when he'll return.

As of now, it will be up to LeBron James and the rest of the Lakers to rally for the remaining games and hope that they don't fall down in the standings, as they're currently No. 3.

There has already been a sneak peek of what the Lakers could look like without their top two players after losing to the Dallas Mavericks. James led the way with 30 points, nine rebounds and 15 assists, and Luke Kennard stepped up, finishing with 15 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists.

If that's not enough to beat one of the bottom teams in the West, then it probably won't be enough to beat some of the teams they have left on the schedule.

When the playoffs arrive, the Lakers are going to have to find a way to extend a series so Doncic and Reaves can get back.