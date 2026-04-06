The Detroit Lions have already made plenty of changes during the 2026 offseason. One of the more surprising moves was Detroit releasing left tackle Taylor Decker. Thankfully, Lions fans don't have to worry about Decker suiting up for an NFC North rival.

Lions reporter Justin Rogers explained why the veteran tackle does not want to play for the Bears or Packers in 2026.

“He wants to play for a winner. Yet he’s kind of thinking about, ‘Is it cheap to go win somewhere else after you’ve invested all your energy emotionally and physically into one franchise?’” Rogers said on April 2nd via the Lions Collective podcast. “I will tell you that he’s pretty anti-playing for the Bears or Packers. That’s the Lions background in him. I know Ben Johnson did it and that was the right situation for him, but Taylor feels kind of dirty about the idea. It just isn’t interesting to him. I could see him joining a team mid-season, the further he gets away from football and games being played, injuries happening and the right offer occurs. I could also see him not playing.”

The Lions landed Decker with the 16th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has been the team's blindside protector ever since. But Detroit viewed him as expendable this offseason, especially with Penei Sewell potentially moving to left tackle.

Decker reportedly wants to retire as a Lions, too.

“Taylor Decker wants to be remembered as a Lion, to the point where he wants back in the fold,” Rogers added. “Wherever this season may go, whether he plays for someone else or doesn’t, he wants to come here, sign the one-day contract, retire a Lion.”

It will be fitting if Decker does retire as a Lion one day. Even if he ends up playing for a different team in 2026.