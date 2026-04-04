The Los Angeles Lakers are facing growing uncertainty heading into the postseason after Luka Doncic suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain, and analyst Bill Simmons believes the injury could reshape the entire Western Conference playoff picture.

Speaking on SiriusXM NBA Radio on Saturday, Simmons outlined how Doncic’s absence may alter both seeding implications and matchup strategies across the conference.

“It really screws up the playoffs. Whether they end up the three seed or four seed, but also like do they now become a team you’re going to go out of your way to play if you’re the five or six seed if you don’t think Luka is coming back? I went from thinking wow this west thing however it shakes out is going to be so much fun to now this is going to dominate all the matchups and everything we talk about right?”

Doncic’s injury comes at a critical juncture in the season. The star guard exited Thursday’s 139-96 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder and was later diagnosed following an MRI on Friday. He has been ruled out indefinitely and is expected to miss at least the final two weeks of the regular season, leaving his playoff availability uncertain.

Before the injury, Doncic was in the midst of an MVP-caliber campaign, averaging 33.5 points, 8.3 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game across 64 appearances. His production has been central to the Lakers’ success, as Los Angeles holds a 50-27 record and sits in the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

“[Luka’s injury] really screws up the playoffs.”@BillSimmons on Luka Dončić being ruled out indefinitely after a Grade 2 hamstring strain NBA Today | Weekdays 4–7p ET on SiriusXM & the @NBA App https://t.co/U91Jb62Hxo@TermineRadio | @JumpShot8 pic.twitter.com/ocYlNRwGza — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) April 4, 2026

Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves injuries cloud Lakers’ playoff outlook

Simmons’ comments reflect a broader concern around how opposing teams may approach a potentially undermanned Lakers squad. If Doncic remains sidelined or returns at less than full strength, Los Angeles could shift from a perceived contender to a more favorable matchup for lower-seeded teams.

The uncertainty does not end with Doncic. Austin Reaves is also dealing with a rib/oblique issue, with his status still to be determined after undergoing imaging. Reaves has been a key contributor throughout the season, averaging 23.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game while providing consistent scoring and playmaking alongside Doncic.

With both guards facing injury concerns, the Lakers’ offensive identity could be significantly impacted entering the postseason. Depth and secondary contributors may be forced into expanded roles as the team looks to maintain its standing in a tightly contested Western Conference.

Los Angeles is attempting to secure its position with only weeks remaining in the regular season, but the combination of injuries has introduced uncertainty into what once appeared to be a stable playoff outlook.

As Simmons noted, Doncic’s status may ultimately dictate not only the Lakers’ trajectory, but also how the rest of the Western Conference shapes its postseason approach.