After Los Angeles Lakers fans watched Luka Doncic suffer a hamstring injury that ended his regular season, the latest update on Austin Reaves will undoubtedly leave them in shambles. Reaves could miss up to six weeks, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Lakers' Austin Reaves is expected to miss four to six weeks with the Grade 2 oblique injury,” Charania reported. “Devastating run of injuries to L.A.'s two leading scorers. Reaves and Luka Doncic are expected to be sidelined to begin the NBA playoffs.”

Doncic and Reaves suffered their respective injuries in Thursday's 139-96 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Austin Reaves to miss four-to-six weeks for Lakers

Lakers guard Austin Reaves underwent imaging for a rib/oblique issue after Thursday's loss to the Thunder. The news came after learning All-Star Luka Doncic suffered a Grade-2 hamstring strain. Doncic exited the game in the third quarter against the Thunder.

Doncic has been ruled out to miss at least the rest of the regular season. Reaves' update was reported by The Athletic's Dan Wolke.

“Austin Reaves received imaging on his rib/oblique. Lakers are awaiting results. Status is TBD,” Wolke reported.

Reaves finished with 15 points on 5-for-9 shooting, including 2-of-3 from deep, four rebounds, and one assist.

The Lakers (50-27), with a 1.0-game lead over the Nuggets for third place in the Western Conference standings, face the Mavericks on Sunday, followed by a rematch against the Thunder on Tuesday. Then, the Lakers will close out the regular season with matchups against the Warriors and Suns, and then host the Jazz at home.