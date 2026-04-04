The Los Angeles Lakers are already without Luka Doncic after he sustained a Grade 2 hamstring injury during the team's 139-96 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now, it appears Austin Reaves will miss time with a Grade 2 oblique injury. With both players out for an extended period of time, the fanbase is seemingly falling apart.

Both injuries come right before the start of the playoffs, making the situation dire for the Lakers' postseason hopes. Doncic and Reaves are expected to miss at least the beginning of the playoffs. The situation has Lakers fans in complete shock.

“There goes any chance the Lakers had of extending playoffs deep enough to get Luka back,” said one individual.

This fan claimed, “I have no words, bro, we are cursed.”

“OK. So NOW it's REALLY Over,” stated another user.

Lebron getting reading for a playoff run https://t.co/WnDd8AdTjU pic.twitter.com/FjDaTUOdAT — NBA Shane (@Shane00) April 4, 2026

One person asked, “WTF just happened to the Lakers…”

“WHAT THE F*** IS THIS MONTH?” screamed another fan.

This account stated, “Yeah, season is over for the Lakers. This sucks. They were on a roll.”

Lakers fans were already in turmoil after the Luka Doncic news. Now, this update about Austin Reaves has essentially put the fanbase over the edge. There doesn't appear to be much hope for the playoffs, as it seems like a miracle would have to take place for L.A. to advance beyond the first round.

Doncic, who is 27 years old, was having a monster campaign for the Lakers before the injury. Through 64 games played this season, the five-time All-Star was averaging 33.5 points (league-high), 7.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per contest. He was also shooting 47.6% from the field while hitting 36.6% of his three-point attempts.

Meanwhile, Reaves was arguably having the best season of his five-year career. In 51 games, the 27-year-old guard was averaging career highs in points (23.3) and rebounds (4.7) while also averaging 5.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Austin Reaves was shooting 49.0% from the floor and 36.0% from beyond the three-point line.