The Philadelphia 76ers have just a few games remaining to try and secure the best spot they can in the playoffs. At the same time, there's a chance they could fall into the Play-In tournament, which is why these games are important. They have one coming up against the San Antonio Spurs, who have been a juggernaut all season and are looking to go into the playoffs on a high note.

For the 76ers, health has to be key for them down this stretch, and they were without Joel Embiid in their last game due to right oblique injury management and an illness.

The 76ers are going to need Embiid in this matchup against the Spurs, especially as they try to contain Victor Wembanyama.

Joel Embiid's injury status vs. Spurs

Embiid is not listed on the injury report against the Spurs, which is good news and means that he will play. Since coming back from the oblique injury that forced him to miss a handful of games, Embiid has been playing well for the 76ers. That's what they're going to need if they want to keep the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference and avoid the play-in.

From the No. 5 to No. 10 seed, things could quickly change in the East, which is why every win matters down the stretch.

The 76ers have dealt with injuries and suspensions during the season, but luckily, none of it has slowed them down. Tyrese Maxey has been a constant for the 76ers all season, and his play has helped keep them afloat with Embiid being in and out of the lineup and Paul George being out for his 25-game suspension.

Since George has returned, he's taken his game to another level, which has also been a big reason for them jumping to the No. 6 seed recently. After the Spurs, the 76ers will have to face the Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, and Milwaukee Bucks.