As Los Angeles Lakers fans digest losing Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves to their respective regular-season ending injuries, Fox Sports 1's Skip Bayless is challenging LeBron James. Watching the Lakers lose to of their three most productive players puts James in an intriguing position ahead of the final weeks of the regular season.

It's a challenge for James to perhaps surprise his doubters as the Lakers will head into the playoffs without Doncic and Reaves, Bayless said, per his X, formerly Twitter.

“OH, NO: NOW AUSTIN REAVES IS GONE, TOO??? LEBRON, NOW YOU HAVE A CHANCE TO DO SOMETHING TRULY LEGENDARY – TAKE YOUR LAKERS ON A PLAYOFF RUN TO MAKE UP FOR GOING 2-12 IN YOUR LAST 14 PLAYOFF GAMES!!!” Bayless said.

LeBron James and the Lakers will host the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. With a half-game lead over the Denver Nuggets for third place in the Western Conference standings, the Lakers will look to secure the third seed with only five games left in the regular season.

Austin Reaves ruled out for the rest of the Lakers' regular season

Thunder guard Austin Reaves is ruled out for four-to-six weeks with an oblique injury. Reaves' diagnosis was announced on Saturday, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Lakers' Austin Reaves is expected to miss four to six weeks with the Grade 2 oblique injury,” Charania reported. “Devastating run of injuries to L.A.'s two leading scorers. Reaves and Luka Doncic are expected to be sidelined to begin the NBA playoffs.”

Doncic and Reaves suffered their respective injuries in Thursday's 139-96 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.