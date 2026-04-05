The Los Angeles Lakers have had a devastating weekend from an injury perspective, with both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves being ruled out for at least the rest of the regular season, and potentially into the playoffs. The news essentially buries any faint hope that the Lakers had of making a deep foray into the postseason this year, and now, the onus will be on LeBron James to carry the team at the age of 41.

On Sunday evening, the Lakers will take on the Dallas Mavericks on the road in what was supposed to be Doncic's third return game to face his old team, and now, the team has released an injury report showing that not just Reaves and Doncic are in jeopardy of missing this one.

In addition, Jarred Vanderbilt is questionable with right calf soreness, while Marcus Smart will remain out of the lineup as he deals with a right ankle contusion.

The Lakers should still have enough talent to beat a Mavericks team that has been spiraling toward another top lottery pick down the stretch of this season, but that's still unlikely to make Los Angeles fans feel any better about the team's prospects of competing moving forward.

Doncic had been playing at a superhuman level over the month of March for Los Angeles, leading the Lakers on a surge up the standings into the third spot in the Western Conference. However, all of that came to an abrupt halt when the star suffered a hamstring injury last week against the Oklahoma City Thunder, one that will now sideline him for the rest of the season, and likely at least partially into the playoffs.

Combine that with the news about Reaves, who will be out for at least a month, and the Lakers have a disaster on their hands.