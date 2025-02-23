JJ Redick and the Los Angeles Lakers got a big road win after beating the Denver Nuggets in convincing fashion. This prompted praise from team legend and NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.

Johnson posted two tweets on X after the game concluded on Saturday night. He first congratulated the team for the win, then pointed out Redick's success and Luka Doncic's improvement in form with the Lakers.

“Big win for the Lakers tonight! This game proves that Luka, LeBron, and Reaves can thrive in JJ Redick’s offense— and Rui helped out a lot tonight too. It was a great performance on both ends of the court. If the Lakers keep this up, they have a real shot at playing in the Western Conference Finals!” Johnson said.

“Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick is doing a fantastic job on both ends of the court! With Luka scoring 32 tonight and three other 20+ point performances, the Lakers have a lot of offensive firepower.”

How JJ Redick's Lakers played against Nuggets

It was a convincing win for the JJ Redick and the Los Angeles Lakers, blowing out the Denver Nuggets 123-100.

The game was relatively close in the first three quarters, as the Lakers led 96-87. However, they outscored the Nuggets 27-13 in the last 12 minutes, creating all the distance needed to keep the win out of reach for their opponents.

Luka Doncic had his best performance as a Laker to date. He finished with 32 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, four steals, and a block. LeBron James came next with 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists, Austin Reaves had 23 points and seven assists, while Rui Hachimura provided 21 points.

Los Angeles improved to 34-21 on the season, remaining fifth in the Western Conference standings. They are 0.5 games behind the Houston Rockets and two games behind the Nuggets.

Coming off the win, the Lakers will prepare for their next matchup. They host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.