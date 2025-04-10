In 2025, few voices in the Los Angeles Lakers' sphere hold the same weight as Magic Johnson.

A certified Hall of Famer with his jersey hanging in the rafters of Crypto.com Arena, Johnson has remained among the Lakers' biggest supporters ever since his playing days came to an end, with even a failed tenure as the team's general manager failing to fracture his fandom.

And so naturally, when the Lakers secured a massive win over the Dallas Mavericks in Luka Doncic's big game back in Dallas, who but Johnson to put a bow on the proceedings, celebrating the young passer for a job well done back in Dallas.

“Luka's homecoming was special! He put on a spectacular show of his talent, scoring 31 points by halftime and 45 points overall, and received a rousing standing ovation from Mavericks fans before the game and at the end,” Magic Johnson declared. “The true hero tonight was LeBron James – he dominated the fourth quarter with 13 points to seal the victory for the Lakers!”

Taking the court with five years of expectations on his shoulders, Doncic did not disappoint in his big return to Dallas, but Johnson is correct: The real hero of the game was James, who put up 27 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in 36 minutes of action. While Johnson missed all four of his outside shots, he did score 13 in the fourth and helped to close out the game 112-97. Doncic got to be the big hero, with even Dallas' fans cheering him on, and in the end, the Lakers are still in third place with only just two games left to play, which almost certainly locks them into that spot for the playoffs.

Can the Lakers build on this win and really put on a show in the playoffs? Well, if they continue to play like they did against the Mavericks, it's safe to say they could make the magic in the postseason.