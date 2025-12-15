LOS ANGELES – With a little over a quarter of the season played, the Los Angeles Lakers are jockeying for top position in the Western Conference standings at 17-7. But even with their solid record, the Lakers’ defense has been poor. The team’s defensive struggles have been magnified during their recent stretch of five games in which they’ve gone 2-3. For veteran guard Marcus Smart, the scouting report is out in terms of how to beat the Lakers.

Following team practice on Saturday, Marcus Smart spoke about how rival teams have figured out the blueprint of how to get a win against the Lakers in recent games.

“We have to be able to guard. The scouting report against us is we’re not guarding people. If we want to be great in this league and do what we’re trying to do, you have to be able to guard, especially in the West,” Smart said. “These guys are no joke, and they’re coming, especially when you got the ‘Lakers’ across your jersey. They’re definitely coming with everything they have.”

The Lakers’ most recent setback came during their NBA Cup Quarterfinals’ loss to the San Antonio Spurs last Wednesday. The Lakers gave up 132 points to the Spurs, a season-high in points allowed. That loss prompted a film session later in the week from the coaching staff, highlighting the defensive woes.

One of the key areas that the Lakers have struggled with is physicality. Other teams have been more physical with the Lakers. That was certainly an issue during the team’s loss to the Phoenix Suns back on Dec. 2, right before their recent road trip. It’s also something that Smart feels he can take the lead in.

“A lot of it is my job. I’m trying to set the tone with the guys, give them some encouragement, and a little confidence on that end. We’re playing against some of the best talent in the world,” Smart said. “Confidence can get shook at that end when you’re going up against guys who have scored the ball at the rate that guys have scored here.”

“For the guys who aren’t used to it, my job is to make sure that they have their confidence knowing that we have their back, they have our back,” Smart continued. “No matter what goes on, we’re always going to be there to pick each other up.”

When it comes to the defense, Smart is among the top-six players on the roster as far as the regular rotation, in defensive rating at 116.8, as per StatMuse.

Smart has been a much-welcome addition as far as the toughness and defensive energy he brings. He has appeared in 15 games, including nine starts, at a little over 26 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 10.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 42.9 percent from the field.

As the Lakers continue to try and work out their defensive issues, Smart will certainly be at the forefront of that effort.