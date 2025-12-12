Blue Ivy made fans double-take during her Los Angeles Lakers game due to her striking resemblance to her mom, Beyoncé.

The 13-year-old sat alongside her father, rap icon Jay-Z, to watch the Lakers take on the San Antonio Spurs. The game didn't end well for the Lakers, with them falling 132-119 on their home court. But, Blue Ivy on the hand was serving looks in her oversized Balenciaga black leather jacket, baggy cargo jeans, and pair of burgundy Isabel Marant wedge sneakers, which Beyoncé also wore back in 2011. She accessorized with a silk press showing off her brown balayage, silver purse by Diesel, and black sunglasses.

Beyoncé really copied and pasted herself, because Blue Ivy stole her whole face. pic.twitter.com/MsNbF08VcJ — CELIA🐝 (@Damilola_Celia) December 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jay decided on an all-black look, which included a sweater, slacks, dress shoes, and he accessorized with a black hat.

Beyoncé named co-chair for 2026 Met Gala

Beyoncé was absent for the family outing as were she and Jay's twins Rumi and Sir. However, the Cowboy Carter creator had her own headlining news with the announcement of her being a co-chair for the 2026 Met Gala. Alongside Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Serena Williams will be co-chairs. This Beyoncé’s first Met Gala appearance in a decade, as Kidman and Williams have attended over the years including last year's gala.

This year, the theme of the gala will be Costume Art, which is curated by Andrew Bolton. The theme will “explore the relationship between clothing and the body beneath. The show—organized into a series of thematic body types, ranging from the Naked Body to the Pregnant Body and the Aging Body—will include garments and artworks from across The Met’s vast collection, and feature both historical and contemporary pieces from the Costume Institute,” according to Vogue.

Beyoncé, Kidman, and Williams aren't the only star power behind the event as Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz will co-chair the 2026 Met Gala Host Committee. There will also be additional members including Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Gwendoline Christie, Alex Consani, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Paloma Elsesser, LISA, Chloe Malle, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, Lauren Wasser, Anna Weyant, A’ja Wilson, and Yseult with more host committee members to be announced closer to the gala.

“I wanted to focus on the centrality of the dressed body within the museum, connecting artistic representations of the body with fashion as an embodied art form,” Bolton said in a press release. “Rather than prioritizing fashion’s visuality, which often comes at the expense of the corporeal, ‘Costume Art’ privileges its materiality and the indivisible connection between our bodies and the clothes we wear.”

The Met Gala will be held on May 4, 2026.