Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul, took exception to the notion that his top client plays a role in helping his other clients get paid. After Paul called out the Lakers for poor defense, he continued to keep it 100 with Max Kellerman. The longtime NBA agent didn't hold back in addressing the narratives surrounding his longstanding relationship with LeBron.

Paul adamently denied James influencing deals for his other clients, he said, per Game Over with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul.

“No that’s false. That’s not true, but again, that’s fantasy agent,” Paul said. “But the fact of the matter was they were in a tax, they drafted him number four. If you ask Tyronn Lue who he wanted on the floor when you needed to win. When you have a big who you can switch one through five, and he may not necessarily stop a guy, but he makes it hard on the guy, that’s great.”

When Kellerman and Paul were discussing Tristan Thompson getting a 5-year, $82 million deal back in 2015 with the Cleveland Cavs, Paul said he was paid for being good at his role, and Kellerman pushed back.

“People would argue because LeBron James gave him leverage,” Kellerman said, to which, Paul replied, “But that’s b*******. And here’s why I call b******* on that. That's a cop out and people want to say that to discredit me, first and foremost.”

When Kellerman suggested he's giving Paul credit for securing Thompson's aforementioned deal from a decade ago, Rich disagreed.

Austin Reaves calls out “weakness” to prove Rich Paul wrong

Veteran guard Austin Reaves agreed with Rich Paul's view on the Lakers' biggest weakness lies on the defensive end of the floor. Reaves discussed the Lakers' flaw after Wednesday's 132-119 NBA Cup quarterfinal loss, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“That's a weakness we got to get better at. The spirit is still high in here, we know we can do it … But we have to be a group that guards with five people,” Reaves told McMenamin.

