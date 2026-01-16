The fallout continues from the Luka Doncic/Dennis Schroder scuffle during the Lakers/Kings on Dec. 28, a scuffle which prompted Schroder to seek out Doncic after the game, looking to strike him.

As a result, Schroder was suspended for three games. On Friday, Doncic's Lakers teammate Markieff Morris gave an explicit analysis of what he saw happen from his perspective if he were on the floor, per The Morris Code podcast.

“I got the call right away and they said ‘cuz put hands on him.' I don’t put that past Schroder… This sh*t would've never f **king happend if I was with the Lakers.”

Los Angeles won the game 125-101. Doncic scored 22 points, had seven assists, and grabbed five rebounds. Schroder finished the game with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Morris is an unrestricted free agent. Last year, he played eight games with Los Angeles and averaged 5.5 points per game.

He came to Los Angeles as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Doncic to LA and Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks.

Morris, 36, has been in the league since 2011. The Phoenix Suns drafted him out of Kansas as the 13th overall pick in the first round. Since then, Morris has played for the Wizards, Thunder, Pistons, Heat, Nets, and Mavericks.

In 2020, he was part of the Lakers team that won the NBA championship, featuring LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Doncic is averaging 33.6 points, 8.7 assists, and 7.7 rebounds per game. Schroder is averaging 13.0 points and 5.7 assists per game.

Also, the Lakers are 24-15 and the Kings are 11-30.