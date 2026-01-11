Recently, reports emerged from ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania that Sacramento Kings point guard Dennis Schroder would be suspended for three games for attempting to hit a player for the Los Angeles Lakers after a recent game between the two teams. Later in the day on Saturday, that player was reported to be superstar Luka Doncic, who had been chirping with Schroder throughout the game.

Charania announced the news on multiple social media platforms, including Instagram, and Schroder appeared in the comments, writing “attempting” alongside an eye emoji and a laughing face emoji.

Here, Schroder would seem to be insinuating that he did indeed hit Doncic after the game, but at this point, there has been no corroboration of that claim.

Fans on social media have been clamoring for someone to release any available security footage from beneath the tunnels at the Crypto.com Arena that may have captured the incident, but at this point, nothing has surfaced on that front.

“…Schroder left the visitors locker room at Crypto.com Arena, spotted Doncic and tempers flared again inside the tunnel across from the home bench,” reported Anthony Slater on ESPN.com.

Schroder was once a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, and at one point in the game, Doncic appeared to tell him that he “should've signed that contract,” referencing an incident in which Schroder declined to sign a lucrative offer that the Lakers had made to him at one point, only to eventually have to settle for far less money elsewhere.

While it's unclear if that jab is what led to the postgame altercation, it certainly didn't seem to help.

In any case, the Lakers and Kings will square off on Monday evening in Sacramento. However, Schroder will be out of the lineup for that contest as he begins to serve his three-game suspension.